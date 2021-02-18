Market Analysts see PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gaining to $315. Time to buy?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained 2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $304.79 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that PayPal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results for the period ended December 31, 2020. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

PayPal Holdings Inc. represents 1.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $341.00 billion with the latest information. PYPL stock price has been found in the range of $298.18 to $309.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 13388076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $294.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 290 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 10.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 68.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 25.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.21 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.40, while it was recorded at 291.11 for the last single week of trading, and 196.55 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +55.08. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.60.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.58. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $158,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 22.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $293,646 million, or 85.80% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,070,530, which is approximately -1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,062,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.01 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.75 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -2.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,331 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 54,240,386 shares. Additionally, 909 investors decreased positions by around 59,500,944 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 849,697,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 963,438,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 337 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,355,739 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 12,130,976 shares during the same period.