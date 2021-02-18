Market Analysts see ConocoPhillips [COP] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] traded at a high on 02/17/21, posting a 1.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.36. The company report on February 2, 2021 that ConocoPhillips Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The 2020 results discussed herein reflect the performance of ConocoPhillips prior to the acquisition of Concho, which closed in January 2021.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported a fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.8 billion, or ($0.72) per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.7 billion, or $0.65 per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings were a loss of $0.2 billion, or ($0.19) per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion, or $0.76 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily due to non-cash impairments related to the Alaska North Slope Gas asset and non-core assets in Lower 48, in addition to exploration-related expenses in Other International, partially offset by an unrealized gain on Cenovus Energy equity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9054919 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ConocoPhillips stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for COP stock reached $51.91 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.86M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 9054919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $55.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $56, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 752.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.28, while it was recorded at 47.81 for the last single week of trading, and 39.67 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.58 and a Gross Margin at -3.28. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.38.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now -3.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.49. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ConocoPhillips posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 95.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -8.50%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $52,725 million, or 76.50% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,639,770, which is approximately -5.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,616,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.26 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.79 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 5.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 657 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 125,549,300 shares. Additionally, 756 investors decreased positions by around 99,724,265 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 842,907,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,068,180,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,383,111 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 14,206,116 shares during the same period.