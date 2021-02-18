Market Analysts see Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] closed the trading session at $4.94 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.8299, while the highest price level was $4.98. The company report on February 10, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Apartment Investment and Management Company – AIV.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.44 percent and weekly performance of -0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, AIV reached to a volume of 9446134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05.

AIV stock trade performance evaluation

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.27 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 29.26 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.79.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.25. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of $498,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 405.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $706 million, or 98.87% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,840,632, which is approximately 8698.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,387,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.72 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $54.05 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 7.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 65,385,232 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 41,013,058 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 36,522,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,921,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,168,131 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 28,766,428 shares during the same period.