Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] Revenue clocked in at $295.70 million, up 53.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [NASDAQ: TUSK] gained 32.23% or 1.66 points to close at $6.81 with a heavy trading volume of 1425727 shares. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Mammoth Energy Announces Growth of Engineering Services Company.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aquawolf, LLC (“Aquawolf”), has been awarded a contract by a major utility to provide engineering and design services. The three-year contract is expected to generate up to approximately $40 million in revenue over the contract term.

It opened the trading session at $6.00, the shares rose to $7.02 and dropped to $5.305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TUSK points out that the company has recorded 317.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1116.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 378.24K shares, TUSK reached to a volume of 1425727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUSK shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUSK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on TUSK stock. On June 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TUSK shares from 25 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for TUSK stock

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.00. With this latest performance, TUSK shares gained by 45.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 397.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.18 for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.98 and a Gross Margin at -5.73. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.65.

Return on Total Capital for TUSK is now -11.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.25. Additionally, TUSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] managed to generate an average of -$49,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. posted -1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -110.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUSK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]

There are presently around $149 million, or 62.60% of TUSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUSK stocks are: WEXFORD CAPITAL LP with ownership of 22,066,259, which is approximately 0.095% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEWORKS LLC, holding 3,463,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.84 million in TUSK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.62 million in TUSK stock with ownership of nearly 129.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [NASDAQ:TUSK] by around 903,901 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 679,317 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 27,377,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,960,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUSK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,697 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 197,753 shares during the same period.