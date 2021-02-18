Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Revenue clocked in at $20.71 billion, up 20.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Lumen completes redemption of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes and Qwest Notes.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) announced that Level 3 Financing Inc. (“Level 3”) and Qwest Corporation (“Qwest”), its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries, completed the following transactions.

On Feb. 12, 2021, Level 3 completed its previously announced redemption of all $900 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Level 3 Notes”) at par plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Additional information regarding the redemption of the Level 3 Notes is available from Bank of New York Mellon.

A sum of 8494817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.60M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $11.89 and dropped to a low of $11.66 until finishing in the latest session at $11.77.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.84. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $9.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.52.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.62. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$123,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

LUMN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 3.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,711 million, or 81.30% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,367,933, which is approximately -0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

357 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 48,548,609 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 87,026,238 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 689,476,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,051,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,908,605 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 17,402,242 shares during the same period.