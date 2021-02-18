LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] gain 113.39% so far this year. What now?

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: LITB] traded at a high on 02/17/21, posting a 9.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.42. The company report on December 7, 2020 that LightInTheBox Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8680269 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stands at 17.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.98%.

The market cap for LITB stock reached $540.81 million, with 110.30 million shares outstanding and 107.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.51K shares, LITB reached a trading volume of 8680269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has LITB stock performed recently?

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.16. With this latest performance, LITB shares gained by 121.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 448.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.63 for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 4.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.66 and a Gross Margin at +40.06. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for LITB is now -35.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.18. Additionally, LITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] managed to generate an average of $1,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.25.LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. go to 45.00%.

Insider trade positions for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]

There are presently around $64 million, or 10.30% of LITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITB stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND IV ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 6,457,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.08% of the total institutional ownership; TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD., holding 2,537,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.76 million in LITB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8.39 million in LITB stock with ownership of nearly 19.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:LITB] by around 898,868 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 93,238 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,856,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,848,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,897 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 93,238 shares during the same period.