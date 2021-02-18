JP Morgan lifts EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] loss -9.30% on the last trading session, reaching $4.29 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that EnLink Midstream Files 2020 Annual Report.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of the 10-K may be found on EnLink’s website at www.EnLink.com by clicking the “Investors” tab, then “Financial Information,” and then “Annual Reports.” Unitholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by sending a request to: EnLink Midstream, 1722 Routh Street, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas 75201, Attention: Investor Relations.

EnLink Midstream LLC represents 489.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.04 billion with the latest information. ENLC stock price has been found in the range of $4.095 to $4.555.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, ENLC reached a trading volume of 4981230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $4.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.50 to $1, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on ENLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 57.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ENLC stock

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +9.31. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.54.

Return on Total Capital for ENLC is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.10. Additionally, ENLC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] managed to generate an average of -$826,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EnLink Midstream LLC posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,280.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENLC.

An analysis of insider ownership at EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

There are presently around $814 million, or 81.80% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 45,729,797, which is approximately -0.865% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 33,136,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.16 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $78.72 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly 11.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnLink Midstream LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 22,902,759 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 20,614,849 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 146,209,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,727,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,801,586 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,905,424 shares during the same period.