JMP Securities slashes price target on Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] – find out why.

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] closed the trading session at $1.68 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.61, while the highest price level was $1.81. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Baudax Bio Reports 2020 Annual Financial Results.

Deepening Usage of ANJESO Evidenced by a Reorder Rate of 60% by the End of 2020 and 58% Growth in Vials Sold from the Sequential Quarter.

Secured Approximately $55 Million in Gross Proceeds from Equity Offerings Over the Past Four Months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.34 percent and weekly performance of -13.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, BXRX reached to a volume of 8852485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 286.94.

BXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.40. With this latest performance, BXRX shares gained by 29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3124, while it was recorded at 1.8340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5254 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,302,280 per employee.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baudax Bio Inc. posted -4.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXRX.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 10.30% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,503,351, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 495,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in BXRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.71 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 1096.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 4,953,747 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,011,029 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 669,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,295,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,185,881 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,415,368 shares during the same period.