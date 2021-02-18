Janney lifts Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fluidigm Corporation [NASDAQ: FLDM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.74%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Fluidigm Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Total Revenue Increased 38 Percent to $44.6 million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fourth Quarter Product and Service Revenue Increased 26 Percent to $40.5 million.

Over the last 12 months, FLDM stock rose by 76.97%. The average equity rating for FLDM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $471.18 million, with 72.49 million shares outstanding and 69.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, FLDM stock reached a trading volume of 13116165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]:

Janney have made an estimate for Fluidigm Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $14 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Fluidigm Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLDM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluidigm Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

FLDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.74. With this latest performance, FLDM shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fluidigm Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.84 and a Gross Margin at +54.83. Fluidigm Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLDM is now -22.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.04. Additionally, FLDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] managed to generate an average of -$114,470 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Fluidigm Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

FLDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluidigm Corporation posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluidigm Corporation go to -8.06%.

Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $350 million, or 91.20% of FLDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLDM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,577,959, which is approximately 3.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; INDABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,530,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.86 million in FLDM stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $29.34 million in FLDM stock with ownership of nearly -3.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluidigm Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Fluidigm Corporation [NASDAQ:FLDM] by around 10,484,803 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 11,553,095 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 42,711,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,749,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLDM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,713 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,529,307 shares during the same period.