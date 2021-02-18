Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] is 238.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] price plunged by -3.50 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Noted Natural Products Industry Veteran Dr. Nigel Gericke Joins Scientific Strategy Team for Jaguar Health’s Recently Launched Mental Health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative.

Team of advisors guides strategic research to discover and develop potential novel, natural psychoactive prescription medicines derived from Jaguar’s library of 2,300 plants.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced that noted natural products industry veteran Dr. Nigel Gericke has joined the scientific strategy team (SST) for the company’s recently launched mental health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), which aims to discover and develop groundbreaking, novel, natural medicines derived from psychoactive plants for treatment of mood disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, addiction, and other mental health disorders. The SST consists of leading and globally renowned ethnobotanists, physicians, and pharmacologists, as well as experts in the fields of natural product chemistry and neuropharmacology.

A sum of 9407285 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 63.68M shares. Jaguar Health Inc. shares reached a high of $2.85 and dropped to a low of $2.61 until finishing in the latest session at $2.76.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 420.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 305.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 0.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

JAGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.20% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,581,583, which is approximately 5122.676% of the company’s market cap and around 8.01% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 427,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in JAGX stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.09 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 560.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 2,607,325 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 647,219 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 482,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,771,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,147 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 542,358 shares during the same period.