Investec lifts Infosys Limited [INFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Infosys McCamish Systems, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, the Business Process Management arm of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), announced the strategic purchase of a state-of-the-art New Business and Underwriting platform from STEP Solutions Group LLC to ease the complexity of all types of insurance products such as Life, Annuity, and Health, for individuals and groups across North America.

STEP Solutions Group LLC is an affiliate of the Dillon Kane Group LLC based in Chicago, Illinois, with a successful track record in building leading-edge technology solutions in Insurance Underwriting and New Business. The powerful rule-driven New Business and Automated Underwriting platform from STEP will help Infosys McCamish in enhancing its industry-leading VPAS® policy administration platform to offer end-to-end business solutions in the North American insurance market.

Infosys Limited stock has also loss -0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INFY stock has inclined by 15.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.75% and gained 3.83% year-on date.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $73.39 billion, with 4.24 billion shares outstanding and 3.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 8421705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on INFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 46.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 29.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $684,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $12,005 million, or 17.80% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 52,461,284, which is approximately 0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 41,742,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $734.66 million in INFY stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $512.62 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -34.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 89,346,148 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 109,195,065 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 483,541,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 682,082,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,353,067 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,786,707 shares during the same period.