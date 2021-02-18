Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] Is Currently -23.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IDXG] loss -23.97% or -1.4 points to close at $4.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1263335 shares. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Interpace Biosciences Announces Impending Delisting from Nasdaq.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) (“Interpace” or the “Company”), a leader in enabling personalized medicine, announced that on February 16, 2020 it had received notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Staff has determined to delist the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. This determination was due to the Company’s extended period of non-compliance with the minimum $2,500,000 stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing set forth in listing Rule 5550(b) and the Company’s failure to timely execute on its plan to comply. Unless the Company requests an appeal of this determination, trading of the Company’s common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on February 25, 2021. The Company has applied to have its common stock qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Staff reached its decision to delist the Company’s common stock based upon the Company’s continued non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $3.98, the shares rose to $4.80 and dropped to $3.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IDXG points out that the company has recorded 14.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 196.51K shares, IDXG reached to a volume of 1263335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDXG shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDXG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Interpace Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Interpace Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on IDXG stock. On February 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for IDXG shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpace Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for IDXG stock

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.11. With this latest performance, IDXG shares gained by 8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.87 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. Interpace Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -110.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDXG is now -77.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.28. Additionally, IDXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] managed to generate an average of -$149,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Interpace Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. posted -2.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -298.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpace Biosciences Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.80% of IDXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDXG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 117,154, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 80,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in IDXG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in IDXG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interpace Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Interpace Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IDXG] by around 13,512 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 447,113 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 190,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDXG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,929 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 442,177 shares during the same period.