India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] Stock trading around $2.02 per share: What’s Next?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] traded at a low on 02/17/21, posting a -10.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on February 13, 2021 that IGC Reports Financial Results for December 31, 2020 Quarter.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which is the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year.

Revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, was $108 thousand and $573 thousand respectively. The decrease in revenue is from infrastructure and is primarily due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately 15% from the infrastructure segment and approximately 85% from the Life Science segment. In comparison, the revenue in the December 2019 quarter was primarily from infrastructure.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3841890 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of India Globalization Capital Inc. stands at 28.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.86%.

The market cap for IGC stock reached $89.59 million, with 41.24 million shares outstanding and 35.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, IGC reached a trading volume of 3841890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has IGC stock performed recently?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, IGC shares gained by 32.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 1.20 for the last 200 days.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.57 and a Gross Margin at -0.47. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.64.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -22.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.02. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$146,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Insider trade positions for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]

There are presently around $7 million, or 6.80% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 909,222, which is approximately 3167.527% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 714,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in IGC stocks shares; and CARROLL FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES, INC., currently with $0.9 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly -13.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 1,390,818 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 366,551 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,476,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,233,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,764 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 245,574 shares during the same period.