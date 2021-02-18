Histogen Inc. [HSTO] Is Currently -9.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] loss -9.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.49 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Histogen Announces Week 26 HST-001 Study Results for the Treatment of Androgenic Alopecia in Men.

HST-001 Found to be Safe and Well Tolerated with No Serious Adverse Events.

Planning Underway for Next Clinical Study in U.S.

Histogen Inc. represents 12.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.27 million with the latest information. HSTO stock price has been found in the range of $1.4162 to $1.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, HSTO reached a trading volume of 4638467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for HSTO stock

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.31. With this latest performance, HSTO shares gained by 46.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2021, while it was recorded at 1.6520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4260 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Histogen Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -828.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,300, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 31.98% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 80,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in HSTO stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.11 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 89,972 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 160,641 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 274,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,763 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 52,444 shares during the same period.