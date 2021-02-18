Highway Holdings Limited [HIHO] Stock trading around $5.55 per share: What’s Next?

Highway Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: HIHO] jumped around 0.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.55 at the close of the session, up 19.61%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April, and May 2021.

Highway Holdings Limited stock is now 35.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIHO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.82 and lowest of $4.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.74, which means current price is +41.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 69.93K shares, HIHO reached a trading volume of 1284924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Highway Holdings Limited [HIHO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Highway Holdings Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

How has HIHO stock performed recently?

Highway Holdings Limited [HIHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.09. With this latest performance, HIHO shares gained by 29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 208.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for Highway Holdings Limited [HIHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Highway Holdings Limited [HIHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Highway Holdings Limited [HIHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.95 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Highway Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIHO is now 6.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Highway Holdings Limited [HIHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.82. Additionally, HIHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Highway Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Highway Holdings Limited [HIHO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.20% of HIHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIHO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 244,127, which is approximately 7.061% of the company’s market cap and around 46.39% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., holding 25,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in HIHO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $20000.0 in HIHO stock with ownership of nearly 68.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Highway Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Highway Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:HIHO] by around 24,990 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 18,539 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 237,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIHO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,141 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 18,539 shares during the same period.