Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock Resumed by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $6

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.10%.

Over the last 12 months, HL stock rose by 85.76%. The one-year Hecla Mining Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.25. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.13 billion, with 529.84 million shares outstanding and 521.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.66M shares, HL stock reached a trading volume of 8854588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $4.50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.03. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.76.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.54. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$61,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

HL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,868 million, or 59.90% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 54,440,018, which is approximately 4.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,964,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.79 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $239.4 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 4.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 27,849,718 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 22,447,145 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 261,118,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,415,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,246,947 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,327,021 shares during the same period.