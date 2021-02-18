For Wingstop Inc. [WING], Analyst sees a rise to $165. What next?

Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ: WING] loss -13.22% or -21.95 points to close at $144.04 with a heavy trading volume of 2201702 shares. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Opens 153 Net New Restaurants in 2020.

Records 17th Consecutive Year of Positive Same-Store Sales Growth.

It opened the trading session at $156.19, the shares rose to $156.19 and dropped to $137.005, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WING points out that the company has recorded -4.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -238.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 393.53K shares, WING reached to a volume of 2201702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wingstop Inc. [WING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WING shares is $156.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WING stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wingstop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $120 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wingstop Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wingstop Inc. is set at 7.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for WING in the course of the last twelve months was 113.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for WING stock

Wingstop Inc. [WING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.97. With this latest performance, WING shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for Wingstop Inc. [WING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.69, while it was recorded at 163.33 for the last single week of trading, and 137.75 for the last 200 days.

Wingstop Inc. [WING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wingstop Inc. [WING] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Wingstop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Total Capital for WING is now 43.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.47. Additionally, WING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 288.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 184.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wingstop Inc. [WING] managed to generate an average of $26,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Wingstop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Wingstop Inc. [WING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wingstop Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wingstop Inc. go to 22.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wingstop Inc. [WING]

There are presently around $4,438 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WING stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,448,923, which is approximately 0.356% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,084,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.3 million in WING stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $250.86 million in WING stock with ownership of nearly 4.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wingstop Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ:WING] by around 3,590,413 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 3,390,705 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 23,829,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,810,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WING stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,086,270 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 558,902 shares during the same period.