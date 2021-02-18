For Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] traded at a low on 02/16/21, posting a -0.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.93. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Siyata Mobile Appoints Peter Goldstein as Chairman and Adds Seasoned Public Company Executive Luisa Ingargiola to Board of Directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11798298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at 9.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.17%.

The market cap for SOLO stock reached $779.52 million, with 69.95 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.75M shares, SOLO reached a trading volume of 11798298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1299.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has SOLO stock performed recently?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, SOLO shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3602.19 and a Gross Margin at -120.84. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3962.55.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -129.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$367,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.50.

Earnings analysis for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLO.

Insider trade positions for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 7,589,356 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,112,043 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,120,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,821,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,646,266 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 555,925 shares during the same period.