Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] Is Currently 29.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] closed the trading session at $2.88 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75, while the highest price level was $4.85. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Dogness Urges Pet Parents to Show Extra Love this Valentine’s Day.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, is urging pet parents to show extra love to their beloved pets this Valentine’s Day.

There are a variety of ways pet parents can do something special for their pet, from spending quality time together playing, to sitting quietly together, to enjoying fresh air outdoors. Healthy treats are always welcome and can be part of an overall health and wellness program. Nothing says, “I love you”, like a check-up at your local veterinarian. Pet tech and smart pet products give pet parents new ways to have fun with their furry friends. Whether it is a new leash with Bluetooth speakers to make that walk even more enjoyable or an interactive treat-dispensing robot that lets pet parents interact with their pets from anywhere in the world, Dogness finds ways to enhance the bond with our fuzzy sweethearts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.49 percent and weekly performance of 40.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 136.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 664.04K shares, DOGZ reached to a volume of 104097415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

DOGZ stock trade performance evaluation

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.49. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 41.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.49 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 1.59 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.66 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.03.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now -11.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.95. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of -$30,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: Insider Ownership positions

2 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 34,129 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 15,693 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 15,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,129 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,351 shares during the same period.