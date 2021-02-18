Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Revenue clocked in at $17.10 billion, up 11.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] surged by $1.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.81 during the day while it closed the day at $44.65. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

December quarter 2020 GAAP pre-tax loss of $1.1 billion and loss per share of $1.19 on total revenue of $4.0 billion.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

December quarter 2020 adjusted pre-tax loss of $2.1 billion and adjusted loss per share of $2.53 on adjusted operating revenue of $3.5 billion.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock has also gained 3.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAL stock has inclined by 29.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.23% and gained 11.04% year-on date.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $28.10 billion, with 635.00 million shares outstanding and 632.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.51M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 13676198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $46.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.75, while it was recorded at 43.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.49 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.94 and a Gross Margin at -37.74. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.45.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now -23.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,627.35. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,449.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,773 million, or 63.00% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,199,619, which is approximately -1.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,684,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 32.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 51,026,209 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 31,299,046 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 315,723,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,048,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,612,738 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,365 shares during the same period.