Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] moved down -13.12: Why It’s Important

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] loss -13.12% on the last trading session, reaching $46.03 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Danimer Scientific Hires Innovative Packaging Expert Brad Rodgers as Vice President – Technology Development R&D.

Rodgers to guide development of Nodax™ PHA for applications in food & beverage industry, consumer packaged goods and more as global commercialization of biodegradable material continues.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, announced that sustainable food and beverage packaging expert Brad Rodgers is joining the company as Vice President – Technology Development R&D. Rodgers brings a decades-spanning career in the research and development of new technology solutions that enhance packaging performance while minimizing environmental impacts.

Danimer Scientific Inc. represents 25.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.07 billion with the latest information. DNMR stock price has been found in the range of $43.66 to $48.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DNMR reached a trading volume of 6271364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 5.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

Trading performance analysis for DNMR stock

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.03. With this latest performance, DNMR shares gained by 63.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 360.30% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.20 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.35, while it was recorded at 56.13 for the last single week of trading.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]

There are presently around $837 million, or 18.30% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,380,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 2,249,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.57 million in DNMR stocks shares; and CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $100.52 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 17,653,913 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 7,345,840 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,825,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,173,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,521,193 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,252,856 shares during the same period.