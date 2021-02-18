Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain 131.01% so far this year. What now?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] jumped around 0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.98 at the close of the session, up 16.41%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Creative Realities, Inc. Clarifies Certain Reported Information.

Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, is providing information to its investors to clarify certain information about the Company. The Company has become aware that information about the Company was publicly disseminated via an unauthorized Twitter account, @CRITechExp, that is neither sponsored nor endorsed by the Company.

The Company notified Twitter of the infringement of CRI’s name and likeness and the account has since been eliminated. The Company has not released any information about the Company via Twitter, and investors should not rely upon the information that was provided via the unauthorized Twitter account.

Creative Realities Inc. stock is now 131.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CREX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.13 and lowest of $2.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.98, which means current price is +129.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 648.43K shares, CREX reached a trading volume of 1698028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has CREX stock performed recently?

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.23. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 88.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.77 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.57, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.52. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -1.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.52. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of $10,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Realities Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREX.

Insider trade positions for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.30% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 502,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 275,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in CREX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly 2.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 61,258 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 261,237 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 727,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,049,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,848 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 248,784 shares during the same period.