Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] Revenue clocked in at $683.60 million, up 25.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [NASDAQ: CSOD] traded at a high on 02/17/21, posting a 19.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.18. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

People development solutions provider Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) announced results1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Company has provided supplemental financial information located on its Investor Relations website. On April 22, 2020, the Company acquired Saba Software, Inc. (“Saba”); the discussion below includes Saba’s results for the post-acquisition period.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2603691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stands at 3.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for CSOD stock reached $3.52 billion, with 64.38 million shares outstanding and 60.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 391.16K shares, CSOD reached a trading volume of 2603691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSOD shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $46 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CSOD stock. On February 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CSOD shares from 65 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSOD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CSOD stock performed recently?

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.93. With this latest performance, CSOD shares gained by 27.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.93 for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.34, while it was recorded at 48.51 for the last single week of trading, and 39.31 for the last 200 days.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +74.12. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.70.

Return on Total Capital for CSOD is now 2.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.95. Additionally, CSOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] managed to generate an average of -$2,027 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. go to 26.50%.

Insider trade positions for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]

There are presently around $2,507 million, or 88.80% of CSOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,122,873, which is approximately 2.659% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,794,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.77 million in CSOD stocks shares; and CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., currently with $203.1 million in CSOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [NASDAQ:CSOD] by around 8,412,184 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 5,922,153 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 39,861,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,195,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSOD stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,636,660 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,391,325 shares during the same period.