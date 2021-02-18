CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] Stock trading around $10.84 per share: What’s Next?

CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ: CLPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 121.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 173.74%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that CLPS Incorporation Signs Vendor Agreement with a Well-Known U.S. Digital Payment Platform, Ramps Up Global Expansion Strategy.

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) (“CLPS” or “the Company”), announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CLPS Technology (California) Inc. (“CLPS California”), it has signed a vendor agreement (the “Agreement”) with a well-known U.S. digital payment platform (the “Client”) to provide IT services, including data analysis and payment risk management for their international business.

Growing beyond the Mainland China market, CLPS has been extending its presence and client base internationally, including blue chip financial institutions to meet the strong demand for IT services. The Company’s competitive advantage and expertise in the payment industry are contributing factors that made the contract with the Client headquartered in the U.S. possible. It enables the well-established business relationship of both parties to transpire in the international market.

Over the last 12 months, CLPS stock rose by 251.95%.

The market cap for the stock reached $164.66 million, with 15.23 million shares outstanding and 4.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 619.06K shares, CLPS stock reached a trading volume of 127260388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CLPS Incorporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 173.74. With this latest performance, CLPS shares gained by 223.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.22 for CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.80. CLPS Incorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CLPS is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, CLPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] managed to generate an average of $1,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.CLPS Incorporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.70% of CLPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 81,814, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 69.69% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 64,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in CLPS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.29 million in CLPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ:CLPS] by around 243,365 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,211 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 43,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 174,435 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,894 shares during the same period.