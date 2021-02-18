China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] Is Currently 19.13 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNR] price surged by 19.13 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on January 23, 2021 that China Natural Resources, Inc. Announces The Closing Of $7.3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) announced that it closed the registered direct offering of approximately $7.3 million of common shares at a price of $1.85 per share on January 22, 2021, as previously announced on January 20, 2021. The Company issued a total of 3,960,000 common shares to the institutional investors participating in the offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued warrants (“Warrants”) to the investors, initially exercisable for the purchase of up to 1,584,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.35 per share, which Warrants have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transactions.

A sum of 14988884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. China Natural Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $3.65 and dropped to a low of $2.45 until finishing in the latest session at $2.74.

Guru’s Opinion on China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.74.

CHNR Stock Performance Analysis:

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.10. With this latest performance, CHNR shares gained by 60.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.93 for China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Natural Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.17 and a Gross Margin at +1.67. China Natural Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] managed to generate an average of -$81,695 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.China Natural Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.70% of CHNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 135,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 61,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CHNR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $90000.0 in CHNR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Natural Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNR] by around 254,859 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 79,353 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 62,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,859 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 75,624 shares during the same period.