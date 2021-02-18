China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] is 8.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Automotive Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CAAS] traded at a low on 02/17/21, posting a -9.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.75. The company report on December 7, 2020 that China Automotive Systems Announces Hearing on February 5, 2021 on Proposal to Settle Stockholder Derivative Lawsuit.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) (“CAAS” or the “Company”), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, announced that a settlement hearing will be held on February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Court of Chancery in the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine among other things, (i) whether the proposed Stipulation of Settlement (“Settlement”) should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice and the releases specified and described in the Settlement (and in the Long-Form Notice) should be granted; and (iii) whether Plaintiffs’ Counsel’s application for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses should be approved.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1217392 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China Automotive Systems Inc. stands at 13.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.11%.

The market cap for CAAS stock reached $207.97 million, with 31.11 million shares outstanding and 11.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, CAAS reached a trading volume of 1217392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAAS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAAS stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Brean Murray have made an estimate for China Automotive Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2011, representing the official price target for China Automotive Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on CAAS stock. On March 18, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for CAAS shares from 24 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Automotive Systems Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CAAS stock performed recently?

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, CAAS shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Total Capital for CAAS is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.87. Additionally, CAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] managed to generate an average of $2,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.China Automotive Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, China Automotive Systems Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Automotive Systems Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]

There are presently around $10 million, or 3.00% of CAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAAS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 497,391, which is approximately -2.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 464,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 million in CAAS stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.95 million in CAAS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in China Automotive Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CAAS] by around 587,242 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 115,632 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 728,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,431,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAAS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 561,268 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 55,312 shares during the same period.