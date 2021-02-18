CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell -4.82% so far this year. What now?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] closed the trading session at $10.66 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.38, while the highest price level was $10.93. The company report on February 2, 2021 that CarLotz Enters West Coast Market and Opens Second Florida Location.

The Seattle and Orlando area hubs mark the company’s 9th and 10th locations.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced it has opened hubs in the Seattle, Washington and Orlando, Florida markets. The Seattle-area hub, located at 20612 Hwy 99 in Lynnwood, Washington, is approximately 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. This marks the ninth opening for CarLotz and the first on the west coast. The Orlando-area hub, located at 1700 E Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island, Florida, is the Company’s second location in Florida and tenth opening to-date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.82 percent and weekly performance of 9.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, LOTZ reached to a volume of 8300453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]:

William Blair have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LOTZ stock trade performance evaluation

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.11. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 9.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $221 million, or 26.90% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,660,904, which is approximately -11.201% of the company’s market cap and around 33.40% of the total institutional ownership; PARK PRESIDIO CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.45 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $21.32 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 10,236,241 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 17,045,141 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,583,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,698,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,337,117 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 12,446,394 shares during the same period.