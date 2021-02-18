Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Stock trading around $47.72 per share: What’s Next?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] gained 0.15% or 0.07 points to close at $47.72 with a heavy trading volume of 8274701 shares. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Blink Charging Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader Ingram Micro.

– Expanding its market reach, Blink Charging becomes the first EV residential charging solution readily available to Ingram Micro’s growing U.S. retail ecosystem.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced it has entered into a U.S. reseller agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a leading global distributor of information technology, cloud and mobility products headquatered in Irvine, CA.

It opened the trading session at $47.135, the shares rose to $48.49 and dropped to $44.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLNK points out that the company has recorded 351.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3717.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.85M shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 8274701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 6.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 439.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for BLNK stock

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.64. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 351.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1523.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.03, while it was recorded at 50.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.00 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -379.53 and a Gross Margin at -240.92. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -349.69.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -85.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$144,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

There are presently around $368 million, or 17.20% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,075,130, which is approximately 33.732% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,048,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.05 million in BLNK stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $39.63 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly -55.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 4,302,184 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,476,331 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 925,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,703,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,378,865 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 195,249 shares during the same period.