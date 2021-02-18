Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] stock Initiated by Euro Pacific Capital analyst, price target now $2.50

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: EARS] gained 22.59% or 0.82 points to close at $4.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2994025 shares. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Clinical Investigation of AM-301 in Allergic Rhinitis.

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 29, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, announced with its affiliate Altamira Medica AG the initiation of a clinical investigation of AM-301 in allergic rhinitis.

The clinical investigation is an open-label randomized cross-over study that will enroll 36 patients with allergic rhinitis to grass pollen. Study participants will be administered a single dose of AM-301 nasal spray or a comparator product (one puff into each nostril) prior to controlled pollen exposure for four hours in an allergen challenge chamber. The challenge will be repeated with the alternate treatment following a wash-out period. The difference in the Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) between the two treatments over the 4-hour exposure will serve as the primary efficacy endpoint; the investigation shall demonstrate clinical non-inferiority of AM-301 to the comparator product.

It opened the trading session at $3.66, the shares rose to $4.46 and dropped to $3.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EARS points out that the company has recorded 308.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -584.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, EARS reached to a volume of 2994025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS]:

Euro Pacific Capital have made an estimate for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Needham kept a Buy rating on EARS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for EARS stock

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.53. With this latest performance, EARS shares gained by 68.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 308.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EARS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 1.49 for the last 200 days.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for EARS is now -128.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] managed to generate an average of -$556,116 per employee.Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of EARS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EARS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 63,020, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.05% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in EARS stocks shares; and ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $45000.0 in EARS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:EARS] by around 121,039 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 36,941 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 34,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EARS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,485 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,865 shares during the same period.