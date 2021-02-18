Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] Is Currently 13.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.54%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Aqua Metals Invests in LINICO, a Cleantech Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Innovator.

Explores Opportunity to Expand AquaRefining™ Technology to Strategic Metals Beyond Lead.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in lead battery metal recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, is expanding into lithium-ion battery recycling by investing in LINICO Corporation (“LiNiCo”). Previously, the Company and LiNiCo reached a lease-to-buy agreement for the Aqua Metals’ AquaRefining facility. Aqua Metals has committed a $2 million investment, paid in Aqua Metals shares, for a 10% ownership in LiNiCo, as part of its strategy to strengthen growth by potentially applying AquaRefining™ intellectual property to lithium-ion battery recycling while meeting its lead recycling commercial guidance.

Over the last 12 months, AQMS stock rose by 759.10%. The average equity rating for AQMS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $422.22 million, with 61.00 million shares outstanding and 58.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, AQMS stock reached a trading volume of 20276704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Euro Pacific Capital dropped their target price from $17 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on AQMS stock. On March 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AQMS shares from 16 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 603.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AQMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, AQMS shares gained by 85.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 568.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 759.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.13 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 1.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aqua Metals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -839.02 and a Gross Margin at -408.80. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -919.06.

Return on Total Capital for AQMS is now -67.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.39. Additionally, AQMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] managed to generate an average of -$1,947,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AQMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aqua Metals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 22.70% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,717,506, which is approximately -16.587% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,331,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.13 million in AQMS stocks shares; and IEQ CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $5.23 million in AQMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aqua Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ:AQMS] by around 999,048 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,896,299 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 7,375,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,270,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQMS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 303,904 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 102,977 shares during the same period.