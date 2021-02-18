Anterix Inc. [ATEX] gain 22.98% so far this year. What now?

Anterix Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEX] gained 14.03% or 5.69 points to close at $46.24 with a heavy trading volume of 1026140 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Anterix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Anterix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73113.

It opened the trading session at $42.00, the shares rose to $47.24 and dropped to $41.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATEX points out that the company has recorded 3.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 238.47K shares, ATEX reached to a volume of 1026140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anterix Inc. [ATEX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Anterix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Anterix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ATEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anterix Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 717.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

Trading performance analysis for ATEX stock

Anterix Inc. [ATEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.97. With this latest performance, ATEX shares gained by 21.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Anterix Inc. [ATEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.26, while it was recorded at 39.84 for the last single week of trading, and 40.70 for the last 200 days.

Anterix Inc. [ATEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anterix Inc. [ATEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2372.19 and a Gross Margin at -310.74. Anterix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2406.52.

Return on Total Capital for ATEX is now -17.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anterix Inc. [ATEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, ATEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anterix Inc. [ATEX] managed to generate an average of -$637,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Anterix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Anterix Inc. [ATEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anterix Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

There are presently around $664 million, or 90.90% of ATEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEX stocks are: OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,251,015, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; LOMAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,594,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.65 million in ATEX stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $55.07 million in ATEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anterix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Anterix Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEX] by around 1,957,643 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,557,955 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,847,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,363,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 855,601 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 618,693 shares during the same period.