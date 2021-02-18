AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain 45.28% so far this year. What now?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] traded at a high on 02/17/21, posting a 23.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.70. The company report on February 16, 2021 that ANPC: Class III Registration Testing Approved.

By John Vandermosten.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

NASDAQ:ANPC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1292560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at 10.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.58%.

The market cap for ANPC stock reached $86.70 million, with 10.95 million shares outstanding and 1.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 1292560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has ANPC stock performed recently?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.41. With this latest performance, ANPC shares gained by 34.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.36 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.85 and a Gross Margin at +44.24. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -931.86.

Additionally, ANPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 170.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] managed to generate an average of -$131,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.63% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.84% of the total institutional ownership; HBK SORCE ADVISORY LLC, holding 14,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $91000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 147,356 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 454 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,208 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.