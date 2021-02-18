Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHACU] is 34.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: AHACU] gained 25.82% or 2.92 points to close at $14.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1297305 shares. The company report on February 18, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – AHAC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. ("Alpha Healthcare" or the "Company")..

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (“Alpha Healthcare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AHAC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Alpha Healthcare, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Humacyte, Inc. (“Humacyte”), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, and result in Humacyte becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Alpha Healthcare shareholders will retain ownership of 9% of the combined company.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.44K shares, AHACU reached to a volume of 1297305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.68

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHACU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHACU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.59 for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHACU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $50 million, or 79.27% of AHACU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHACU stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 750,127, which is approximately -2.904% of the company’s market cap and around 2.95% of the total institutional ownership; P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 375,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 million in AHACU stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $3.96 million in AHACU stock with ownership of nearly -17.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:AHACU] by around 707,433 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,271,744 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 555,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,423,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHACU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,335 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,818,319 shares during the same period.