Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Is Currently -3.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.72 during the day while it closed the day at $2.63. The company report on February 12, 2021 that New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium™ Shows Neurocognitive Development of Young MPS IIIA Patients Preserved up to Three Years Following Treatment with Abeona’s ABO-102 Gene Therapy.

In addition to preservation of neurocognitive development with ABO-102 in MPS IIIA, new clinical results of ABO-102 in MPS IIIA and ABO-101 in MPS IIIB continue to show dose-dependent and sustained reductions in disease-specific biomarkers, denoting clear biologic effects.

In addition, ABO-102 and ABO-101 continue to show favorable safety profile in ongoing studies.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -21.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABEO stock has inclined by 105.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.68% and gained 67.52% year-on date.

The market cap for ABEO stock reached $294.19 million, with 93.77 million shares outstanding and 84.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 12340617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

ABEO stock trade performance evaluation

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.26. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 37.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88 million, or 36.10% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,287,995, which is approximately 50.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,090,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.13 million in ABEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.65 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly 2.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 7,838,376 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 11,344,081 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,180,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,362,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 614,924 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,950,127 shares during the same period.