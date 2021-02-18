360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] traded at a low on 02/17/21, posting a -13.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.70. The company report on November 20, 2020 that 360 DigiTech Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Operational Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5250384 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 360 DigiTech Inc. stands at 12.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.34%.

The market cap for QFIN stock reached $3.72 billion, with 150.09 million shares outstanding and 107.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, QFIN reached a trading volume of 5250384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $19.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37.

How has QFIN stock performed recently?

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.28. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 87.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 225.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.37 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.34, while it was recorded at 27.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.93 and a Gross Margin at +84.42. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.13.

Return on Total Capital for QFIN is now 47.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.50. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] managed to generate an average of $191,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]

There are presently around $1,471 million, or 44.90% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 13,570,765, which is approximately -6.98% of the company’s market cap and around 15.91% of the total institutional ownership; TT INTERNATIONAL, holding 12,514,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.14 million in QFIN stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $212.94 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 5,384,366 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 8,886,556 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 40,810,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,081,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,050 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,840,337 shares during the same period.