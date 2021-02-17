XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is 125.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] price plunged by -1.47 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on January 28, 2021 that XpresSpa Group Supports Airlines to Meet Dutch Travel Restrictions; XpresCheck to Pilot Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Tests for Transatlantic Flights.

XpresCheck testing facilities support new rapid testing requirements for select flights with United, Delta and KLM from JFK, Newark and Boston airports into The Netherlands.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”) announces working with major airlines carriers out of John F. Kennedy International’s Terminal 4, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston’s Logan International Airport to the Netherlands. The Netherlands’ new COVID-19 testing policy for incoming international passengers requires a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure as well as a negative COVID-19 rapid test four hours before departure. This has become the strictest travel requirement globally.

A sum of 18467262 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.84M shares. XpresSpa Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.92 and dropped to a low of $2.62 until finishing in the latest session at $2.68.

Guru’s Opinion on XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

XSPA Stock Performance Analysis:

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.65. With this latest performance, XSPA shares gained by 103.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.36 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XpresSpa Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.16 and a Gross Margin at +9.35. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.75.

Return on Total Capital for XSPA is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -293.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,480.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.57. Additionally, XSPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] managed to generate an average of -$29,152 per employee.XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

XSPA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. posted -25.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 9.60% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,128,528, which is approximately 708.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,191,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 million in XSPA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.87 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 5,335,949 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 562,041 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,834,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,732,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,705,918 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 561,980 shares during the same period.