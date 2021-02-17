why UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.65

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] jumped around 6.75 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.72 at the close of the session, up 22.52%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces US$65 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that a group of investors led by an affiliate of Xiaomi Corporation has subscribed to purchase convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$65 million through a private placement. Consummation of the placement of the convertible notes is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The convertible notes to be issued will mature in 2026 unless previously converted.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is now 362.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TIGR Stock saw the intraday high of $37.33 and lowest of $30.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.85, which means current price is +401.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 14623620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $15.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has TIGR stock performed recently?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.15. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 167.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 463.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 892.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.48 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 30.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.04. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.58.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now -7.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of -$10,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Insider trade positions for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $249 million, or 4.60% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,365,502, which is approximately -2.521% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,099,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.38 million in TIGR stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $30.2 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 3,133,889 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,276,190 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,382,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,792,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,062,544 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 787,564 shares during the same period.