why Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.25

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] closed the trading session at $7.38 on 02/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.06, while the highest price level was $7.43. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Kinross Gold Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72810.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.54 percent and weekly performance of 1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.03M shares, KGC reached to a volume of 18009944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on KGC stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.29, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +24.43. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.55.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.58. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to 34.50%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,288 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 92,341,472, which is approximately -35.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 38,363,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.12 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $269.1 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -0.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 48,734,227 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 136,642,116 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 395,713,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,089,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,795,805 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 13,957,284 shares during the same period.