why Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPTH] plunged by -$1.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.04 during the day while it closed the day at $7.60. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering for the offering of 1,710,600 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $7.60 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $13.0 million, before deducting the fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 46.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BPTH stock has inclined by 111.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.54% and gained 117.14% year-on date.

The market cap for BPTH stock reached $36.71 million, with 4.54 million shares outstanding and 4.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, BPTH reached a trading volume of 2588694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2016, representing the official price target for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on BPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is set at 1.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

BPTH stock trade performance evaluation

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.72. With this latest performance, BPTH shares gained by 88.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BPTH is now -40.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.97. Additionally, BPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] managed to generate an average of -$955,444 per employee.Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPTH.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.20% of BPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,760, which is approximately 86.27% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 77,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in BPTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.46 million in BPTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BPTH] by around 95,724 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,939 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 196,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,470 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.