Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] moved down -9.64: Why It’s Important

Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: WWR] loss -9.64% or -0.86 points to close at $8.06 with a heavy trading volume of 9313304 shares. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Westwater Resources, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (FRA:UCCP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the.. Investor Network

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Westwater Resources, Inc. (FRA:UCCP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $9.18, the shares rose to $9.23 and dropped to $7.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WWR points out that the company has recorded 283.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3124.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.77M shares, WWR reached to a volume of 9313304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 1.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18.

Trading performance analysis for WWR stock

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.74. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 61.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 283.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.87 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -49.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.89. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$377,321 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $13 million, or 2.90% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 361,728, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 248,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in WWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.66 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 710.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:WWR] by around 1,542,719 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 200 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 44,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,587,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,702 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 200 shares during the same period.