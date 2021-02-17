Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Is Currently -38.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] price plunged by -38.00 percent to reach at -$4.59. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Shelby’s Sugar Shop® Sweetens Town Center Experience through Nostalgic Confectionary Wonderland.

Striving to provide guests with unique, multi-sensory experiences, Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) continues to find new ways to expand and enhance its brands. One example, Shelby’s Sugar Shop®, a sweet creation by the Company, has been creating cheer through its array of classic, craft and novelty candies since its initial launch in 2017. The sweet shop provides a colorful, curious environment full of discovery and an added dose of nostalgia delighting both children and adults alike. Now, Shelby’s is bringing joy to more people than ever before through new common area locations, providing an experiential opportunity for guests of all ages.

The expansion of Shelby’s Sugar Shop includes brand-new locations at Polaris Fashion Place® in Columbus, Ohio; The Outlet Collection®|Seattle in Auburn, Washington; and The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Dayton, Ohio. Additionally, the expansion will feature a reinvention of the current location at WestShore Plaza in Tampa, Florida. The four new locations join existing Shelby’s Sugar Shops in Mentor and Youngstown, Ohio; Aurora, Colorado; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A sum of 6073047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 602.48K shares. Washington Prime Group Inc. shares reached a high of $10.68 and dropped to a low of $7.49 until finishing in the latest session at $7.49.

The one-year WPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.52. The average equity rating for WPG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPG shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

WPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.89. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -31.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.86, while it was recorded at 11.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Washington Prime Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now 2.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.17. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of $4,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

WPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 43.20% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,898,472, which is approximately -14.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,157,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.67 million in WPG stocks shares; and PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, currently with $4.27 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly -1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 878,797 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 4,746,397 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 1,685,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,310,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,005 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 959,757 shares during the same period.