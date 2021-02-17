Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Myomo Inc. [MYO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Myomo Inc. [AMEX: MYO] gained 24.42% or 3.56 points to close at $18.14 with a heavy trading volume of 1222689 shares. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Germany’s Largest Statutory Health Insurance Company Approves MyoPro.

Follows approval by several other major German providers.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Germany’s largest Statutory Health Insurance (SHI) company, now approves reimbursement of MyoPro on a case-by-case basis. TK covers over 10 Million insured lives and joins the ranks of other major German health insurance providers including BARMER, IKK Classic, regional AOK insurances and several BKK insurances which collectively cover 28 million German lives and have now approved funding for MyoPro.

It opened the trading session at $17.90, the shares rose to $18.88 and dropped to $14.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MYO points out that the company has recorded 359.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -543.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 209.97K shares, MYO reached to a volume of 1222689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Myomo Inc. [MYO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYO shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Myomo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Myomo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MYO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myomo Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

Trading performance analysis for MYO stock

Myomo Inc. [MYO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.29. With this latest performance, MYO shares gained by 89.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 359.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.35 for Myomo Inc. [MYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myomo Inc. [MYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.29 and a Gross Margin at +76.09. Myomo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.15.

Return on Total Capital for MYO is now -198.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.38. Additionally, MYO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] managed to generate an average of -$214,260 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Myomo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myomo Inc. posted -4.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myomo Inc. go to -0.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Myomo Inc. [MYO]

There are presently around $11 million, or 13.50% of MYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYO stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 433,569, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.05% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 129,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 million in MYO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.84 million in MYO stock with ownership of nearly 122.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myomo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Myomo Inc. [AMEX:MYO] by around 561,315 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 572 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 224,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,036 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.