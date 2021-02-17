Wall Street Analyst Initiated GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]. What else is Wall St. saying

GSE Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: GVP] gained 20.60% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2021 that GSE Sponsoring and Presenting at CONTE 2021.

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, announced support for the American Nuclear Society (ANS) and the 2021 Conference on Nuclear Training and Education (CONTE 2021). GSE is a sponsor of the conference, to be held virtually February 9-11, 2021, and will present industry thought leadership and advanced solutions in three sessions.

The theme of CONTE 2021 is “Learning Towards the Nuclear Industry of Tomorrow” and is centered on education and training’s role in shaping the future of the nuclear industry. GSE is an essential provider of solutions to drive decarbonization of the power sector, focused on clean, safe, and inexpensive energy to achieve environmental equity for current and future generations. This event is a great platform for educating attendees on how GSE leverages its training and simulation solutions to help operators better deliver clean energy for their customers.

GSE Systems Inc. represents 20.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.80 million with the latest information. GVP stock price has been found in the range of $2.02 to $2.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 435.29K shares, GVP reached a trading volume of 1112951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GVP shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GVP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GSE Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company dropped their target price from $7.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2010, representing the official price target for GSE Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on GVP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSE Systems Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GVP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for GVP stock

GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.98. With this latest performance, GVP shares gained by 42.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.16 for the last 200 days.

GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.20 and a Gross Margin at +21.13. GSE Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.56.

Return on Total Capital for GVP is now -4.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.50. Additionally, GVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] managed to generate an average of -$33,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.GSE Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSE Systems Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GVP.

An analysis of insider ownership at GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]

There are presently around $14 million, or 42.00% of GVP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GVP stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,239,300, which is approximately -37.809% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,081,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 million in GVP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.3 million in GVP stock with ownership of nearly 27.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GSE Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in GSE Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:GVP] by around 233,708 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,047,074 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,563,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,844,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GVP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,275 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 235,337 shares during the same period.