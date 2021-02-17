ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] Is Currently 1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] gained 1.42% or 0.83 points to close at $59.14 with a heavy trading volume of 14515996 shares. The company report on February 13, 2021 that Paramount+ Invites Fans to Attend an Under-the-Sea Road Trip Adventure Drive-Through Experience and Exclusive Drive-In Screening for “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”.

Experience Includes First Look at Paramount+ Original Series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years”.

Join SpongeBob SquarePants and the Bikini Bottom gang on their most epic adventure yet! Paramount+ invites Los Angeles-based SpongeBob fans to a one-of-a-kind immersive drive-through experience followed by an exclusive drive-in screening of the upcoming movie THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN.

It opened the trading session at $58.22, the shares rose to $59.66 and dropped to $57.3552, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIAC points out that the company has recorded 115.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -485.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.16M shares, VIAC reached to a volume of 14515996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $36.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VIAC shares from 42 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 45.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for VIAC stock

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.51. With this latest performance, VIAC shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.04 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.33, while it was recorded at 57.25 for the last single week of trading, and 30.51 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.48. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.40. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $136,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViacomCBS Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -2.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

There are presently around $30,572 million, or 92.40% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,266,423, which is approximately -1.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,512,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.56 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly 19.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 74,942,746 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 56,911,287 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 385,090,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,944,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,321,749 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,607,930 shares during the same period.