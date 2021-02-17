Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] is 126.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] loss -9.69% on the last trading session, reaching $92.28 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings on March 17, 2021.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced that its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 business and financial results will be released on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Conference Call Dial In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 800-437-2398, conference code 3352996. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 323-289-6576, conference code 3352996.

Upstart Holdings Inc. represents 67.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.23 billion with the latest information. UPST stock price has been found in the range of $90.2702 to $105.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 1048079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $59.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 8.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.32.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.81 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST], while it was recorded at 92.18 for the last single week of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now -0.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$256,660 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $3,588 million, or 40.20% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $484.34 million in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $269.05 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 38,885,021 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,885,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,885,021 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.