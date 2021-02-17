United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] moved up 5.66: Why It’s Important

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] gained 5.66% or 0.09 points to close at $1.68 with a heavy trading volume of 16214147 shares. The company report on February 17, 2021 that United States Antimony Corporation Announces Closing of $14.3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY), announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors to purchase a total.. United States Antimony Corporation

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY), announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors to purchase a total of approximately $14.3 million of its common stock.

It opened the trading session at $1.76, the shares rose to $1.84 and dropped to $1.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAMY points out that the company has recorded 251.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -663.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, UAMY reached to a volume of 16214147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for UAMY stock

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.49. With this latest performance, UAMY shares gained by 141.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 251.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 311.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.83 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7145, while it was recorded at 1.5190 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4920 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.23 and a Gross Margin at -17.22. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.42.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.42. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$20,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]

There are presently around $6 million, or 3.70% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 805,988, which is approximately 30.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO, holding 678,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in UAMY stocks shares; and HOWE & RUSLING INC, currently with $0.94 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly 0.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,071,189 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 974,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,375,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,421,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 713,291 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 901,814 shares during the same period.