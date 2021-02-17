UBS lifts Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Jianpu Technology Inc. [NYSE: JT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.44%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Jianpu Technology, Inc. (JT) on Behalf of Investors.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Jianpu Technology, Inc. (“Jianpu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 16, 2021, Jianpu announced the results of its independent review into “transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit” with third-party business entities. The Company concluded that previously-reported revenue and associated expenses had been inflated due to “certain transactions [that] involved third-party agents (including both upstream agents and downstream suppliers) with undisclosed relationships and some transactions [that] lacked business substance.” Jianpu stated that it “anticipates the total amount of overstated revenue for the fiscal years 2018 and 2019 to be approximately, RMB 90 million and RMB 164 million, respectively, representing approximately 4.5% and 10.1% of the total revenue previously reported.”.

Over the last 12 months, JT stock dropped by -57.91%. The average equity rating for JT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.05 million, with 21.13 million shares outstanding and 16.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 247.67K shares, JT stock reached a trading volume of 1570910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT]:

UBS have made an estimate for Jianpu Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Jianpu Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jianpu Technology Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for JT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06.

JT Stock Performance Analysis:

Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, JT shares gained by 35.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jianpu Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.22 and a Gross Margin at +89.55. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.20. Additionally, JT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.55.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Jianpu Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

JT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jianpu Technology Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JT.

Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT] Insider Position Details

Positions in Jianpu Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Jianpu Technology Inc. [NYSE:JT] by around 39,360 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 679,131 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,224,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,942,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,762 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 27,256 shares during the same period.