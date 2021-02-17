Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] Stock trading around $13.30 per share: What’s Next?

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [NYSE: TUFN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.86% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.94%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Tufin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Fourth quarter revenue of $31.0 million increases 3% year-over-yearFourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million and non-GAAP operating income of $0.4 millionFull year revenue of $100.8 million decreases 2% year-over-yearFull year GAAP operating loss of $33.9 million and non-GAAP operating loss of $18.5 million.

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, TUFN stock dropped by -8.78%. The one-year Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.53. The average equity rating for TUFN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $584.00 million, with 35.83 million shares outstanding and 26.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 371.31K shares, TUFN stock reached a trading volume of 1036426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUFN shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TUFN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

TUFN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.94. With this latest performance, TUFN shares dropped by -13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 16.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.17 and a Gross Margin at +80.77. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.01. Additionally, TUFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] managed to generate an average of -$49,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

TUFN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $170 million, or 61.20% of TUFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUFN stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,574,550, which is approximately 24.72% of the company’s market cap and around 25.53% of the total institutional ownership; IBEX INVESTORS LLC, holding 1,850,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.61 million in TUFN stocks shares; and TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.16 million in TUFN stock with ownership of nearly -18.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [NYSE:TUFN] by around 2,685,517 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,015,202 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,062,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,763,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUFN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 861,353 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,244,815 shares during the same period.