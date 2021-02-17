Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $1.15

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] traded at a high on 02/12/21, posting a 2.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.54. The company report on February 13, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

As of February 12, the company’s total backlog is approximately $7.8 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18434408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Transocean Ltd. stands at 6.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.38%.

The market cap for RIG stock reached $2.13 billion, with 616.00 million shares outstanding and 579.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.12M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 18434408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has RIG stock performed recently?

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.05 and a Gross Margin at +2.84. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.32.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now -0.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.20. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$190,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Insider trade positions for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,080 million, or 50.70% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,618,830, which is approximately 24.83% of the company’s market cap and around 5.75% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 48,543,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.84 million in RIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $153.66 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 8.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 46,422,103 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 42,019,737 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 216,744,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,186,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,413,909 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 17,029,427 shares during the same period.