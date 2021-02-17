Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Revenue clocked in at $0.40 million, up 311.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] closed the trading session at $3.06 on 02/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.50, while the highest price level was $3.15. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Mendelsohn has 20+ Years’ Experience in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 311.84 percent and weekly performance of 97.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 183.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 225.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, TMBR reached to a volume of 22585556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 89.20.

TMBR stock trade performance evaluation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.42. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 183.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.43 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.16, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.20% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 158,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 45.20% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 17,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $40000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 258.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 41,086 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 15,701 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 146,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,729 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,701 shares during the same period.